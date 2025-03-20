Tragic Death in New Town: Police Probe Techie's Fall

The city police have launched an investigation into the death of a tech employee who reportedly jumped from his office building's sixth floor, situated in the New Town area. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and the deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee.

Employed at a multinational consulting and outsourcing firm, Bhattacharjee's death is being initially viewed as a probable suicide. However, authorities assure that all possible angles are under scrutiny to ascertain the truth behind this tragic event.

Reports suggest he appeared upset on the day of the incident, and a loud noise caught the attention of security personnel at around 3 pm. They discovered Bhattacharjee outside the building, lying in a critical state. He resided in south Kolkata's Mudiali area, surviving by his wife and two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)