Left Menu

Tragic Death in New Town: Police Probe Techie's Fall

Police are investigating the case of Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, a tech professional who allegedly died by suicide from his office building's sixth floor in New Town. Though initially considered a suicide by police, they are examining all possibilities. Bhattacharjee leaves behind his spouse and two children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:27 IST
Tragic Death in New Town: Police Probe Techie's Fall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The city police have launched an investigation into the death of a tech employee who reportedly jumped from his office building's sixth floor, situated in the New Town area. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and the deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee.

Employed at a multinational consulting and outsourcing firm, Bhattacharjee's death is being initially viewed as a probable suicide. However, authorities assure that all possible angles are under scrutiny to ascertain the truth behind this tragic event.

Reports suggest he appeared upset on the day of the incident, and a loud noise caught the attention of security personnel at around 3 pm. They discovered Bhattacharjee outside the building, lying in a critical state. He resided in south Kolkata's Mudiali area, surviving by his wife and two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025