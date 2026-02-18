Left Menu

Youth Congress Leader Arrested in Connection to Tragic Suicide

Suhail Ansari, a Youth Congress leader, was arrested in relation to the suicide of a 35-year-old woman in Kadambanad. The woman left a note blaming Ansari for harassment and stalking. Police detained him under charges of abetment of suicide, following a detailed investigation.

Suhail Ansari, a prominent Youth Congress leader, has been arrested following the tragic suicide of a 35-year-old woman in Kadambanad. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, unfolded on Wednesday, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The woman was discovered hanging at her husband's residence four days prior, with a suicide note naming Ansari as the instigator of her drastic action. The note and subsequent investigations pointed to a history of harassment and stalking, allegedly orchestrated by Ansari, which culminated in the tragic incident.

Authorities have charged Ansari under specific legal sections pertaining to abetment of suicide and stalking, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations. This case underscores the importance of addressing harassment and its severe implications. The Youth Congress leader has been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation proceeds.

