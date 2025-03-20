Left Menu

Fire Fighters Injured in Andheri Blaze Control Operation

Four Fire Brigade personnel sustained injuries while battling a fire at an industrial unit on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri East, Mumbai. The blaze at New Industrial Estate began in the afternoon and was extinguished by the evening. The injured personnel received treatment and were discharged.

Updated: 20-03-2025 23:59 IST
In a determined effort to control a fire at New Industrial Estate in Andheri East, Mumbai, four Fire Brigade personnel sustained injuries on Thursday. The blaze erupted in the afternoon within the industrial unit located on Mahakali Caves Road and was confined to the shops in a ground plus two floors structure.

Officials detailed the incident, noting that the fire was brought under control by the evening. Despite the injuries sustained during the intense search and rescue operation, all injured personnel were provided with preliminary treatment at a civic-run hospital and have since been discharged.

The incident underscores the persistent dangers faced by firefighting personnel during such operations. It highlights the critical role they play in urban safety and the challenges involved in controlling fires within commercial establishments.

