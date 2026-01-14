Drone Attack Sparks Fires and Injuries in Rostov-on-Don
A drone attack in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, led to fires at an industrial site, injuries to four people, and damage to apartments. The attack's full impact remains unclear, with no response from Ukraine. Rostov-on-Don is a key military and logistical hub for Russia.
In a dramatic overnight incident, a Ukrainian drone attack caused fires at an industrial facility in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, injuring four individuals, according to regional reports on Wednesday.
The governor of Russia's Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, confirmed that four people, including a young child, suffered injuries from debris as the drones were intercepted. Housing arrangements have been made for those displaced by the damage.
While the full repercussions of the assault are yet to be assessed, the drone strike highlights the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine. Rostov-on-Don plays a crucial role as a transport and military hub near the Ukrainian border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drone
- attack
- Rostov-on-Don
- Russia
- Ukrainian
- industrial
- fires
- injuries
- logistics
- military
ALSO READ
Bhogi Bonfires Illuminate Andhra Pradesh: A Cultural Celebration Igniting New Beginnings
Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Industrial Fire in Rostov-on-Don
Ukrainian Parliament Rejects Shmyhal's Appointment Amid Political Tensions
Form-7 Controversy Ignites Political Firestorm in West Bengal's Bankura
Revamping Industrial Production Index: A Shift to Chain-Based Method