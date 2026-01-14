Left Menu

Drone Attack Sparks Fires and Injuries in Rostov-on-Don

A drone attack in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, led to fires at an industrial site, injuries to four people, and damage to apartments. The attack's full impact remains unclear, with no response from Ukraine. Rostov-on-Don is a key military and logistical hub for Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:20 IST
Drone Attack Sparks Fires and Injuries in Rostov-on-Don
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic overnight incident, a Ukrainian drone attack caused fires at an industrial facility in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, injuring four individuals, according to regional reports on Wednesday.

The governor of Russia's Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, confirmed that four people, including a young child, suffered injuries from debris as the drones were intercepted. Housing arrangements have been made for those displaced by the damage.

While the full repercussions of the assault are yet to be assessed, the drone strike highlights the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine. Rostov-on-Don plays a crucial role as a transport and military hub near the Ukrainian border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Saks Global's Bankruptcy: A Luxury Retail Giant's Fall

Saks Global's Bankruptcy: A Luxury Retail Giant's Fall

 Global
2
Iran's Ongoing Unrest: First Protester Faces Execution Amid Global Outcry

Iran's Ongoing Unrest: First Protester Faces Execution Amid Global Outcry

 Iran
3
Global Reactions Intensify Amid Iran's Violent Crackdown on Protesters

Global Reactions Intensify Amid Iran's Violent Crackdown on Protesters

 Finland
4
Kerala Political Protests Intensify Amid Controversial MLA Custody

Kerala Political Protests Intensify Amid Controversial MLA Custody

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026