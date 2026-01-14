Drone Attack Sparks Fires and Injuries in Rostov-on-Don

In a dramatic overnight incident, a Ukrainian drone attack caused fires at an industrial facility in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, injuring four individuals, according to regional reports on Wednesday.

The governor of Russia's Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, confirmed that four people, including a young child, suffered injuries from debris as the drones were intercepted. Housing arrangements have been made for those displaced by the damage.

While the full repercussions of the assault are yet to be assessed, the drone strike highlights the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine. Rostov-on-Don plays a crucial role as a transport and military hub near the Ukrainian border.

(With inputs from agencies.)