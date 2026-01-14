Left Menu

Firecracker Explosion Causes Injuries During Festive Celebration in Rayagada

A firecracker explosion during 'Bhogi Podi' celebrations in Rayagada, Odisha, injured four people early Wednesday. The blast's intensity shattered glass in nearby houses. Two critical victims were transferred to Vishakhapatnam for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:27 IST
Firecracker Explosion Causes Injuries During Festive Celebration in Rayagada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a firecracker explosion during a festive celebration left four individuals injured in Rayagada district of Odisha. The incident unfolded in the early hours on Wednesday amidst the 'Bhogi Podi' celebrations.

The mishap occurred around 2 am in Yedusahi, a locality predominantly inhabited by Telugu-speaking people. The festival, a precursor to Makar Sankranti, saw participants light a fire for prayers. However, festivities were marred when a large quantity of firecrackers was allegedly thrown into the fire, triggering a massive explosion.

The explosion's force was so intense that it shattered glass panels and windows of several nearby houses. Emergency services responded promptly, rushing the injured to the district headquarters hospital. Two individuals were critically injured and required further treatment, necessitating their transfer to a hospital in nearby Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Eases Afghan Cargo Strain with One-Time Re-Export Permission

Pakistan Eases Afghan Cargo Strain with One-Time Re-Export Permission

 Pakistan
2
Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

 India
3
MRPL Reports Strong Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Milestones

MRPL Reports Strong Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Milestones

 Global
4
Grain Traders Under Fire: Unraveling Pledges to Protect Brazil's Forests

Grain Traders Under Fire: Unraveling Pledges to Protect Brazil's Forests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026