Firecracker Explosion Causes Injuries During Festive Celebration in Rayagada

In a tragic turn of events, a firecracker explosion during a festive celebration left four individuals injured in Rayagada district of Odisha. The incident unfolded in the early hours on Wednesday amidst the 'Bhogi Podi' celebrations.

The mishap occurred around 2 am in Yedusahi, a locality predominantly inhabited by Telugu-speaking people. The festival, a precursor to Makar Sankranti, saw participants light a fire for prayers. However, festivities were marred when a large quantity of firecrackers was allegedly thrown into the fire, triggering a massive explosion.

The explosion's force was so intense that it shattered glass panels and windows of several nearby houses. Emergency services responded promptly, rushing the injured to the district headquarters hospital. Two individuals were critically injured and required further treatment, necessitating their transfer to a hospital in nearby Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)