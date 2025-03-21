Left Menu

Global Glacial Meltdown: A Call for Urgent Action

Glaciers worldwide are melting rapidly, with recent years experiencing unprecedented mass loss. This contributes significantly to sea level rise, posing major risks such as floods. The UNESCO report stresses the need for immediate global measures to safeguard these critical freshwater sources against the impacts of climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 06:32 IST
Glaciers across the globe are vanishing at unprecedented rates, as underscored by a UNESCO report indicating the severe losses over recent years.

Since 1975, the planet has lost approximately 9,000 gigatons of ice, equivalent to a block the size of Germany. This alarming trend is attributed to climate change, driven by fossil fuel consumption, leading to stark environmental, social, and economic consequences.

Mountain glaciers now significantly contribute to rising sea levels, endangering millions globally. UNESCO's report calls for immediate action to protect these essential water reserves and avert further widespread impact.

