Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki's Fiery Eruption: Flights Disrupted as Danger Zone Expands

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia erupted thrice, with ash reaching 8,000 meters, prompting an expanded danger zone. Authorities noted increased seismic activity over the past week. Flights were disrupted, and residents were alerted to potential lava flows. Previous eruptions were fatal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 21-03-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:42 IST
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia dramatically erupted three times on Friday, sending plumes of volcanic ash soaring 8,000 meters into the sky. In response, the authorities have escalated the eruption alert to its highest level and widened the danger zone around the volatile peak.

The volcano, located on the island of Flores, has shown a marked increase in seismic activity in recent days, with hundreds of earthquakes reported. This escalation has forced several airlines to cancel or delay flights between Australia and Bali, severely disrupting travel plans.

Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant, particularly regarding potential lava flows during heavy rainfall. In a grim reminder of the volcano's deadly potential, a previous eruption last November claimed nine lives and resulted in numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

