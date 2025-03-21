EU Delays Climate Target Amid Political Controversies

The European Commission has postponed its planned introduction of a new EU climate target initially slated for this year's first quarter, citing political hurdles. The announcement, made on Friday, comes as part of a broader strategy to curb emissions by 2040, bridging the gap between existing 2030 objectives and the ambitious zero net emissions target set for 2050. However, resistance among member states and lawmakers, apprehensive about endorsing a 90% emissions cut by 2040, has stalled progress.

A Commission spokesperson confirmed that the proposal will not be adopted in the first quarter of the year. This delay also highlights another missed deadline: the failure to submit a 2035 climate plan to the United Nations, which draws from the anticipated 2040 objectives. Meanwhile, Europe's commitment to climate action contrasts with the backdrop of political backtracking by key international figures, including former U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The European agenda on combating global warming faces mounting pressure from industries and economically cautious governments, contending with heightened energy prices. Concessions for sectors like the automotive industry, which recently witnessed relaxed CO2-cutting protocols, illustrate these tensions. Additionally, political calculations ahead of the Polish presidential elections are influencing negotiations on the climate front, revealing the complex interplay between environmental goals and political realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)