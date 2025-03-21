Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Industrial Units in Nashik, Investigation Underway

A significant fire destroyed a scrap godown, a snacks unit, and a bamboo shop in Nashik, Maharashtra. Despite some LPG cylinders exploding, there were no injuries. Authorities suspect the blaze started due to a short circuit but are conducting further investigations to determine the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant blaze broke out in Maharashtra's Nashik district, razing a scrap godown, a snacks manufacturing unit, and a bamboo shop. However, no casualties were reported.

Officials revealed that some LPG cylinders exploded, though they landed in vacant areas, averting further damage during the inferno, which began at 11:30 am. The fire service managed to contain the blaze after five hours with around 10-15 fire tenders involved in the operation.

The firefighting efforts were hampered by onlookers and parked vehicles, creating challenges for emergency services. Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit might have sparked the fire, but a detailed investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

