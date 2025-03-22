Left Menu

Omaxe to Invest Rs 400 Crore in Faridabad's Nightlife Transformation

Real estate giant Omaxe is set to invest Rs 400 crore in two new commercial projects in Faridabad, Haryana. These projects, part of the 'World Street by Omaxe' development, will enhance the city's retail and nightlife scene, with completion targeted for 2029.

Real estate company Omaxe has announced a significant investment of Rs 400 crore to develop two new commercial projects in Faridabad, Haryana. This expansion is part of the company's broader plan within its 120-acre mixed-use development, 'World Street by Omaxe'.

The first project, New Singapore, will span 11.6 acres and cover 15 lakh square feet, focusing primarily on retail spaces. The second project, named Clarkee, will transform nearly 2 acres into a vibrant party and nightlife destination, featuring more than 15 nightclubs, bars, and restaurants.

According to Omaxe's Managing Director, Mohit Goel, these projects align with Faridabad's rising demand for premium commercial spaces. Established in 1987 and listed on the NSE and BSE in 2007, Omaxe has delivered nearly 136 million sq ft of real estate across 31 cities in India.

