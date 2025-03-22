Left Menu

Tragic Wildfires Claim Firefighters' Lives in South Korea

In South Korea, two firefighters lost their lives, and two others went missing as over 20 wildfires, including a deadly blaze in the southeast, spread rapidly. The South Korean government declared affected regions as disaster areas while efforts to extinguish the fires intensified amid worsening conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:45 IST
Tragic Wildfires Claim Firefighters' Lives in South Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a tragic turn of events, two firefighters were found dead and two were reported missing as wildfires raged across South Korea on Saturday. The fires, which flared up in over 20 locations, were fueled by strong winds that made containment efforts challenging.

Particularly deadly was the wildfire in South Gyeongsang province, which had started on Friday. The blaze devastated 275 hectares (680 acres) and forced the evacuation of more than 200 residents by Saturday afternoon. In response to the escalating crisis, the South Korean government took the pivotal step of declaring the affected region a disaster area.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for comprehensive efforts to control the wildfires before nightfall, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. With strong winds persisting, the firefighting operations faced significant hurdles as officials and emergency services worked tirelessly to minimize further damage and prevent additional loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025