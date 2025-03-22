Tragic Wildfires Claim Firefighters' Lives in South Korea

In a tragic turn of events, two firefighters were found dead and two were reported missing as wildfires raged across South Korea on Saturday. The fires, which flared up in over 20 locations, were fueled by strong winds that made containment efforts challenging.

Particularly deadly was the wildfire in South Gyeongsang province, which had started on Friday. The blaze devastated 275 hectares (680 acres) and forced the evacuation of more than 200 residents by Saturday afternoon. In response to the escalating crisis, the South Korean government took the pivotal step of declaring the affected region a disaster area.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for comprehensive efforts to control the wildfires before nightfall, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. With strong winds persisting, the firefighting operations faced significant hurdles as officials and emergency services worked tirelessly to minimize further damage and prevent additional loss of life.

