Olive Ridley Nesting Surge in Rushikulya

After a seven-year hiatus, the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha's Ganjam district witnessed the renewal of a natural marvel as Olive Ridley turtles began their second phase of mass nesting.

The event saw 38,779 turtles lay eggs on the opening day, and experts predict the trend will persist for several days. This remarkable return is reminiscent of past nesting trends at this rookery.

Enhanced protective measures have been deployed by forest authorities to ensure the safety of the eggs and turtles, acknowledging the importance of this endangered species' breeding activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)