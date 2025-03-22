Left Menu

Olive Ridley Nesting Surge in Rushikulya

The second phase of Olive Ridley turtle nesting has begun at Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha after seven years. With 38,779 turtles nesting initially, the phenomenon is expected to continue. Protection measures have been amplified as mass nesting attracts substantial turtle numbers, especially noteworthy since the first phase witnessed a record count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:26 IST
After a seven-year hiatus, the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha's Ganjam district witnessed the renewal of a natural marvel as Olive Ridley turtles began their second phase of mass nesting.

The event saw 38,779 turtles lay eggs on the opening day, and experts predict the trend will persist for several days. This remarkable return is reminiscent of past nesting trends at this rookery.

Enhanced protective measures have been deployed by forest authorities to ensure the safety of the eggs and turtles, acknowledging the importance of this endangered species' breeding activities.

