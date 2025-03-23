Saving Glaciers and Cleaning Space: Two Scientific Frontiers

Swiss scientists aim to save the Alps' largest glacier despite inevitable significant ice loss due to global warming. If the global temperature rise remains below two degrees Celsius, partial preservation is possible. An alarming report noted the record-breaking glacial mass loss in the past three years, highlighting the urgency of climate action.

In a bid to address the increasing concern of space debris, Japan's space junk removal firm, Astroscale, has announced collaborations with India's Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace. The partnership aims to develop technology and services geared towards servicing the space sector, potentially leading to Astroscale's first operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

The dual focus on environmental conservation and space cleanup underlines a comprehensive approach needed to tackle emerging global challenges. While efforts to curb glacier melt continue, innovations in managing orbital debris are set to extend beyond borders, marking significant milestones in scientific advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)