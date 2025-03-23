Building a Climate-Resilient Future: Grounded Policies and Inclusive Adaptation
Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasizes the necessity of grounded climate policies and inclusive adaptation strategies at all levels of governance. Experts at the symposium advocate for a multi-disciplinary approach, integrating traditional practices, scientific research, and technological advancements to tackle climate impacts effectively.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh has asserted the crucial need for policies addressing climate change to be grounded in realities and inclusive adaptation strategies across all governance levels, including local involvement.
Speaking at the symposium's conclusion, he highlighted that while emergency measures like heat relief are vital, implementing changes in infrastructure, policy, and financing is essential for long-term resilience.
Experts also urged for comprehensive data collection, an interdisciplinary approach, and technological advances as they discussed the adverse effects of climate on sectors such as agriculture, health, and the built environment over the four-day event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
$60.35 Million CIF Funding Approved for Zambezi Region NPC Investment Plan to Bolster Climate Resilience
Global Luxury Symposium 2025: Bridging Industry Horizons in Mumbai
India’s National Adaptation Plan: A Blueprint for Climate Resilience and Sustainable Development
Morocco Secures $600M from World Bank to Strengthen Social Protection and Climate Resilience
Berkadia's CRE Symposium Unveils Future of Real Estate in India