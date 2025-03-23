Building a Climate-Resilient Future: Grounded Policies and Inclusive Adaptation

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh has asserted the crucial need for policies addressing climate change to be grounded in realities and inclusive adaptation strategies across all governance levels, including local involvement.

Speaking at the symposium's conclusion, he highlighted that while emergency measures like heat relief are vital, implementing changes in infrastructure, policy, and financing is essential for long-term resilience.

Experts also urged for comprehensive data collection, an interdisciplinary approach, and technological advances as they discussed the adverse effects of climate on sectors such as agriculture, health, and the built environment over the four-day event.

