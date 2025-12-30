Congress-VBA Alliance Faces Setback Ahead of Mumbai Civic Polls
The alliance between the Congress Party and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for Mumbai civic polls hit a snag as VBA lacked candidates for 20 out of 62 allocated seats. Congress might need to revisit its strategy. Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA has some influence among Dalit voters in Mumbai and Maharashtra.
The Congress and VBA alliance for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls faced a potential hurdle with VBA's revelation that it lacked candidates for 20 out of the 62 seats allocated to it.
The strategic partnership, announced recently and intended to strengthen their election bid, may need rethinking as the nomination filing deadline looms.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam expressed sympathy for Congress voters in the affected wards. VBA draws its support mainly from the Navboudh electorate, which includes Dalit communities in Mumbai and Maharashtra.
