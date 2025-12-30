Left Menu

Congress-VBA Alliance Faces Setback Ahead of Mumbai Civic Polls

The alliance between the Congress Party and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for Mumbai civic polls hit a snag as VBA lacked candidates for 20 out of 62 allocated seats. Congress might need to revisit its strategy. Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA has some influence among Dalit voters in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:39 IST
Congress-VBA Alliance Faces Setback Ahead of Mumbai Civic Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress and VBA alliance for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls faced a potential hurdle with VBA's revelation that it lacked candidates for 20 out of the 62 seats allocated to it.

The strategic partnership, announced recently and intended to strengthen their election bid, may need rethinking as the nomination filing deadline looms.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam expressed sympathy for Congress voters in the affected wards. VBA draws its support mainly from the Navboudh electorate, which includes Dalit communities in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh
2
Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation

Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation

 India
3
NDMC Initiates Monthly Suvidha Camp to Enhance Resident Services

NDMC Initiates Monthly Suvidha Camp to Enhance Resident Services

 India
4
Neighbourhood Feud Erupts Over Alleged Dog Bite in Delhi's Shahdara

Neighbourhood Feud Erupts Over Alleged Dog Bite in Delhi's Shahdara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025