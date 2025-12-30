Left Menu

Record Winter Stocking: Indian Oil's Vanguard Mission to Ladakh

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has achieved its highest-ever advance winter stocking operation by supplying over one lakh kilolitres of petroleum products to Ladakh ahead of the annual winter road closure. This effort ensures uninterrupted fuel supply for civilians and the Indian Army amidst challenging conditions and logistical hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:45 IST
Indian Oil Corporation Limited has announced the completion of its most extensive advance winter stocking operation, delivering over one lakh kilolitres of petroleum products to Ladakh before the onset of the region's annual winter road closure.

Each year, Ladakh becomes isolated from December to April due to heavy snowfall blocking access through high mountain passes like Zojila and Rohtang. To counter this, Indian Oil ensures advance stocking of fuel to maintain availability for both civilians and strategic military needs.

Despite operating in some of the world's toughest conditions, Indian Oil's drivers and teams manage long-distance trips over dangerous routes while overcoming extreme weather, logistical challenges, and unexpected disruptions, reaffirming the company's commitment to fuel security in remote Indian regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

