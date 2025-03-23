Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts in the Collapsed SLBC Tunnel

The search operation to locate seven individuals trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel intensified on Sunday, according to officials. Continuous dewatering and soil removal are ongoing at identified spots ('D1, D2') where human presence is suspected.

A significant hurdle has been the broken Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) parts, obstructing excavation at these key locations. Teams are actively removing debris using water jets and transferring soil with the help of excavators and conveyor belts, while electricity and ventilation have been restored up to the accident site.

Personnel from various agencies, praised by Nagarkurnool district Collector Badavath Santosh, have been working tirelessly since February 22. Although Gurpreet Singh's body was recovered on March 9, efforts continue to locate the remaining seven trapped individuals.

