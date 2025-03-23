Left Menu

Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts in the Collapsed SLBC Tunnel

Efforts to rescue seven individuals trapped in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel are underway. The process involves dewatering, soil removal, and debris clearance with the assistance of multiple agencies. The operation has seen the recovery of one body, while seven others remain missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The search operation to locate seven individuals trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel intensified on Sunday, according to officials. Continuous dewatering and soil removal are ongoing at identified spots ('D1, D2') where human presence is suspected.

A significant hurdle has been the broken Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) parts, obstructing excavation at these key locations. Teams are actively removing debris using water jets and transferring soil with the help of excavators and conveyor belts, while electricity and ventilation have been restored up to the accident site.

Personnel from various agencies, praised by Nagarkurnool district Collector Badavath Santosh, have been working tirelessly since February 22. Although Gurpreet Singh's body was recovered on March 9, efforts continue to locate the remaining seven trapped individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

