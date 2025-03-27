Left Menu

Ancient Discoveries: Galaxy's Secrets and Dinosaur's Claws Unveiled

The James Webb Space Telescope has identified an early galaxy, JADES-GS-z13-1, providing insights into the universe's transition from 'dark ages' to light, around 330 million years post-Big Bang. In Mongolia, fossils of Duonychus tsogtbaatari, a bizarre dinosaur with formidable claws, have been uncovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:25 IST
In a remarkable cosmic revelation, the James Webb Space Telescope has discovered an ancient galaxy, JADES-GS-z13-1, which sheds new light on the early universe. This galaxy hints at an earlier-than-expected transition out of the 'dark ages', just 330 million years after the Big Bang.

Webb's observations delve deeper into the cosmos, offering an unprecedented glimpse into the origins of our universe, challenging previous timelines for understanding significant cosmic events.

Meanwhile, in Mongolia's Gobi Desert, construction work has unearthed Duonychus tsogtbaatari, a peculiar dinosaur species distinguished by its alarming claws. These fossils, dating back 90 to 95 million years, reveal more about the diverse and often unusual prehistoric life that once roamed the earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

