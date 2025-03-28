Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes central Kazakhstan, EMSC says
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 04:25 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck central Kazakhstan on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
