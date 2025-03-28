Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar Causing Widespread Damage

Myanmar's Nyapyitaw was jolted by a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake, inflicting substantial damage to infrastructure, including a major hospital with 1,000 beds.

According to state media, the natural disaster resulted in 144 deaths and left 732 individuals injured, with further casualties anticipated as rescue efforts continue.

In response to this crisis, the military-controlled government has issued an appeal for international aid to effectively manage the disaster aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)