Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar Causing Widespread Damage
A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar's capital, Nyapyitaw, damaging a 1,000-bed hospital. State media reports 144 fatalities and 732 injuries, with further casualties expected. The army-led government is seeking international assistance to cope with the disaster's impact.
Myanmar's Nyapyitaw was jolted by a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake, inflicting substantial damage to infrastructure, including a major hospital with 1,000 beds.
According to state media, the natural disaster resulted in 144 deaths and left 732 individuals injured, with further casualties anticipated as rescue efforts continue.
In response to this crisis, the military-controlled government has issued an appeal for international aid to effectively manage the disaster aftermath.
