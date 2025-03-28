Devastating Earthquake Ravages Myanmar, Killing Over 140
A massive earthquake hit Myanmar, killing over 140 people and causing widespread destruction in Mandalay and beyond. The disaster strained ongoing relief efforts amidst political turmoil. International aid is expected, with countries like the U.S. offering assistance despite media restrictions and ongoing insurgencies complicating the situation.
A deadly earthquake in Myanmar has claimed the lives of more than 140 people, collapsing buildings and leaving a trail of devastation in its wake across the region. The 7.7 magnitude quake struck near Mandalay, toppling infrastructure and triggering aftershocks that worsened the disaster's impact.
General Min Aung Hlaing, head of Myanmar's military junta, anticipates further casualties and has appealed for international aid. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed America would extend some form of assistance. The earthquake's timing compounds challenges facing Myanmar, as it grapples with political instability and ongoing insurgencies.
Rescue operations are severely hampered due to the country's political chaos and lack of resources, as residents and emergency workers struggle in the quake's aftermath. The international community, including the United Nations, is mobilizing to support Myanmar, though effective communication remains an obstacle amidst governmental turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
