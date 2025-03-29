Left Menu

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Record-setting rains along the Texas-Mexico border have led to significant flooding, resulting in at least four deaths and widespread damage to homes and agriculture. Rescue efforts continue amidst ruined infrastructure, with both Texas and Mexican authorities mobilizing to assist affected residents.

Updated: 29-03-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 05:46 IST
Record rainfall has caused devastating floods along the Texas-Mexico border, leaving at least four people dead and hundreds trapped in inundated homes and vehicles. Rescue operations intensified as the rains subsided.

In Hidalgo County, Texas, over 53 centimeters of rain resulted in catastrophic flooding, claiming lives and threatening extensive farmland. In Mexico, temporary shelters filled up, with military units aiding those stranded in cities like Reynosa.

Meanwhile, power outages affected thousands, leading to the cancellation of school classes and airport operations. As authorities struggle to restore normalcy, Texas' agriculture sector anticipates significant losses.

