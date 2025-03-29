Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Record rainfall has caused devastating floods along the Texas-Mexico border, leaving at least four people dead and hundreds trapped in inundated homes and vehicles. Rescue operations intensified as the rains subsided.

In Hidalgo County, Texas, over 53 centimeters of rain resulted in catastrophic flooding, claiming lives and threatening extensive farmland. In Mexico, temporary shelters filled up, with military units aiding those stranded in cities like Reynosa.

Meanwhile, power outages affected thousands, leading to the cancellation of school classes and airport operations. As authorities struggle to restore normalcy, Texas' agriculture sector anticipates significant losses.

