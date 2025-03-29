Coordinated State Action to Battle Rising Heat Wave in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has initiated a coordinated state response to manage the escalating heat wave gripping the region. During a high-level meeting, he highlighted the importance of preemptive actions across various departments to ensure public safety and health amid rising temperatures.

Local self-governments have been instructed to issue heat wave warnings and ensure the availability of clean drinking water in public places. Measures are also being taken to provide rest areas and resources for workers exposed to high temperatures and might face health risks.

Furthermore, treatment facilities have been prepared at taluk-level hospitals, while ASHA workers will focus on the elderly and bedridden. Street vendors and tourists are also being notified of heat-related precautions, and steps are initiated to reduce human-wildlife conflict by ensuring water availability within forest regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)