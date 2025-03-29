Left Menu

Tragedy in Mandalay: Earthquake Devastation Bears Heavily on Myanmar's Muslim Community

A powerful earthquake hit central Myanmar during Ramadan prayers, causing widespread devastation, especially among the Muslim community. Many mosques were damaged, trapping worshippers under rubble. Residents struggled to rescue trapped victims without heavy equipment. The disaster highlighted longstanding issues faced by the Muslim minority in the predominantly Buddhist nation.

A catastrophic earthquake rocked central Myanmar during the holy month of Ramadan, causing significant destruction, particularly to the Muslim community. The quake struck as worshippers gathered in mosques for Friday prayers, toppling buildings and burying victims beneath the debris.

Htet Min Oo, caught in the collapse of his home and a nearby mosque, recounted the harrowing experience as he attempted to rescue trapped relatives with limited resources. Despite desperate efforts, many lives were lost, including those of family members. The tragedy exposed the vulnerability of Myanmar's Muslim minority, which has faced long-standing marginalization.

In the aftermath, there was a cry for aid, particularly for heavy machinery to aid in recovery efforts. Social media appeals highlighted the dire need for support. Meanwhile, government restrictions on mosque repairs and construction have compounded the community's challenges, leaving them ill-equipped to deal with such disasters.

