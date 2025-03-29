Deadly Quake Strikes Myanmar: International Aid Mobilizes Amidst Desperation

A devastating earthquake struck Myanmar, claiming more than 1,600 lives and catapulting the nation into a state of emergency. The 7.7 magnitude tremor is the deadliest to hit the region in decades, severely damaging infrastructure and hindering relief efforts amidst an ongoing civil conflict.

International rescue teams, including those from China, India, and neighboring countries, are arriving in Myanmar to provide critical support. With airports and roads crippled, aid is crucial as the population struggles to respond to the widespread destruction.

In Bangkok, the tremor also caused significant casualties, with ongoing rescue operations attempting to recover trapped construction workers. As Myanmar's government and international agencies collaborate on relief efforts, the region faces a daunting recovery path ahead.

