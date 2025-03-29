Earthquake Disrupts Humanitarian Efforts in Myanmar

A substantial 7.7 magnitude earthquake has severely impacted Myanmar's humanitarian efforts, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The disaster has caused significant damage to critical infrastructure, including major roads and bridges needed for relief operations, OCHA reported on Saturday.

One of the worst-hit areas is the Yangon-Nay Pyi Taw-Mandalay expressway, where infrastructure damage led to service stoppages. Cracks and surface distortions have forced highway buses to cease operations, complicating access to parts of the region most in need of aid.

The UN agency emphasizes that these disruptions are making it increasingly difficult for humanitarian groups to reach affected communities, significantly hampering relief efforts and supply distributions.

