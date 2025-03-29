Left Menu

Earthquake Disrupts Humanitarian Efforts in Myanmar

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has significantly hindered humanitarian operations due to damaged infrastructure. The quake affected key roads and bridges, causing service disruptions. Challenges include accessing crucial areas in need, as the damage particularly impacted the Yangon-Nay Pyi Taw-Mandalay expressway.

A substantial 7.7 magnitude earthquake has severely impacted Myanmar's humanitarian efforts, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The disaster has caused significant damage to critical infrastructure, including major roads and bridges needed for relief operations, OCHA reported on Saturday.

One of the worst-hit areas is the Yangon-Nay Pyi Taw-Mandalay expressway, where infrastructure damage led to service stoppages. Cracks and surface distortions have forced highway buses to cease operations, complicating access to parts of the region most in need of aid.

The UN agency emphasizes that these disruptions are making it increasingly difficult for humanitarian groups to reach affected communities, significantly hampering relief efforts and supply distributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

