Latin America and the Caribbean Face Devastating Climate Impacts in 2024

Dying glaciers, record-breaking hurricanes, severe wildfires, crippling droughts, and deadly floods left a profound socio-economic impact across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) in 2024. According to the latest report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the climate crisis inflicted lasting damage, far beyond the immediate aftermath of these extreme events.

A Year of Extreme Climate Events

The State of the Climate for Latin America and the Caribbean 2024 underscores the increasing toll of climate change on lives, livelihoods, and food security in a region already burdened with poverty and instability.

“In 2024, climate disasters cascaded across the Andes, Amazon, urban areas, and coastal communities, leading to severe economic and environmental disruptions. Extreme heat and drought fueled unprecedented wildfires, while exceptional rainfall triggered record-breaking floods. The region also witnessed the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever recorded,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

With 2024 being one of the warmest years on record, glaciers have been a visible casualty. Venezuela, with the disappearance of its last glacier, Humboldt, joined Slovenia as the second country in modern history to lose all its glaciers.

However, there is also a beacon of hope. National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) have strengthened early warning systems, saving lives and enhancing resilience. The growing role of renewable energy is another bright spot, with the region achieving nearly 69% renewable energy in its power mix and experiencing a 30% surge in solar and wind energy capacity compared to 2023.

Record Heat and Melting Glaciers

The report reveals that in 2024, the mean temperature in Latin America and the Caribbean was +0.90 °C above the 1991–2020 average. Central America and the Caribbean experienced their hottest year on record, while Mexico and South America saw their first or second hottest years, depending on the dataset used.

Glaciers continued their alarming retreat, affecting millions who rely on them for freshwater. In Colombia, the Conejeras Glacier vanished, and Argentina’s Martial South Glacier was declared extinct. Data from 5,500 glaciers across the Andes show a 25% loss of ice coverage since the 19th century, with tropical glaciers melting ten times faster than the global average.

Droughts, Wildfires, and Flooding

El Niño conditions shaped rainfall patterns in the first half of 2024, intensifying droughts and wildfires while triggering severe flooding later in the year.

Drought: Amazonia and the Pantanal experienced extreme droughts, with rainfall 30-40% below normal levels. The Negro River in Manaus hit a record low, while the Paraguay River in Asunción fell to its lowest level in 60 years.

Wildfires: Dry conditions and heatwaves ignited massive wildfires in the Amazon, Pantanal, Chile, Mexico, and Belize. In Chile, wildfires killed over 130 people, marking the country’s worst disaster since the 2010 earthquake.

Floods: Brazil suffered its worst climate disaster when floods in Rio Grande do Sul caused agricultural losses of 8.5 billion reais. Despite early warnings, over 180 people lost their lives, highlighting the urgent need for better disaster preparedness.

Rising Sea Levels and Stronger Hurricanes

Warming oceans and melting glaciers continue to raise sea levels, putting coastal and island communities at increased risk. This vulnerability was evident with Hurricane Beryl, which became the strongest hurricane to hit Grenada, causing widespread devastation across the Caribbean.

Climate Risks and Socio-Economic Challenges

Extreme weather events in 2024 exacerbated existing socio-economic challenges. Rising food prices, increasing poverty, and growing income inequality worsened food and health insecurity across the region. Agricultural production suffered as droughts, floods, and hurricanes disrupted food supply chains, threatening rural livelihoods.

The WMO report calls for urgent action to bolster agricultural resilience, improve disaster preparedness, and implement climate adaptation strategies to safeguard food security.

Renewable Energy: A Growing Opportunity

Amid the bleak climate outlook, renewable energy emerged as a strong force for positive change. By 2024, nearly 69% of the region's energy mix came from renewables, with solar and wind energy seeing a 30% growth in capacity compared to 2023.

WMO is collaborating with national meteorological services and energy stakeholders to optimize renewable energy use. Some notable initiatives include:

Wind Energy Forecasting: An AI-based wind speed forecasting tool was co-developed in Costa Rica with the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) and the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) to enhance wind power plant efficiency.

Solar Energy Innovations: In Chile, a model for estimating evaporation rates from large water bodies with floating solar panels was developed in partnership with the Meteorological Directorate of Chile (DMC) and the Ministry of Energy.

Energy Mapping: High-resolution wind and solar atlases were created for Costa Rica and Chile, using advanced climate data to aid in long-term energy planning.

Climate Services for Energy: Colombia, Chile, and Ecuador are developing a modular climate service toolkit under the Enhancing Adaptive Capacity of Andean Communities through Climate Services (ENANDES+).

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Climate Resilience

The State of the Climate for Latin America and the Caribbean 2024 was released during a WMO Regional Association meeting in El Salvador to inform regional climate adaptation and risk management strategies. Accompanied by an interactive story map and an extreme events dashboard, the report complements WMO’s State of the Global Climate report released on March 19.

Collaboration between governments, meteorological services, research institutions, and private sectors remains crucial in tackling the escalating climate crisis. The region’s future depends on decisive action to mitigate climate risks, enhance early warning systems, and leverage renewable energy solutions.

Conclusion

As Latin America and the Caribbean grapple with mounting climate challenges, 2024 serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to act. While the region continues to face devastating climate impacts, the advancement of early warning systems and the surge in renewable energy offer glimmers of hope. The path forward demands a robust, coordinated response to build a more resilient and sustainable future for generations to come.