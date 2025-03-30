World in Turmoil: Earthquakes, Ceasefires, and Political Unrest

An escalation of global tensions has been marked by multiple incidents worldwide. In Ukraine, Russian drones targeted key infrastructure in Kharkiv, resulting in casualties and injuries, stirring international unease.

Meanwhile, Myanmar has been left reeling from a massive earthquake with a death toll surpassing 1,600, leaving citizens and foreign rescuers grappling with the devastation caused. This comes amid ongoing internal conflict in the region.

Further news highlights include Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire proposal, large-scale protests in Turkey over political imprisonments, and international scrutiny of leadership in both religious and royal circles.

