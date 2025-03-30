World in Turmoil: Earthquakes, Ceasefires, and Political Unrest
The latest world news includes a deadly drone attack in Ukraine by Russia, a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire, and protests in Turkey. Myanmar struggles with rescue efforts post-earthquake while Prince Harry faces accusations, and the Church of England deals with abuse scandals.
An escalation of global tensions has been marked by multiple incidents worldwide. In Ukraine, Russian drones targeted key infrastructure in Kharkiv, resulting in casualties and injuries, stirring international unease.
Meanwhile, Myanmar has been left reeling from a massive earthquake with a death toll surpassing 1,600, leaving citizens and foreign rescuers grappling with the devastation caused. This comes amid ongoing internal conflict in the region.
Further news highlights include Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire proposal, large-scale protests in Turkey over political imprisonments, and international scrutiny of leadership in both religious and royal circles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
