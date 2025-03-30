Left Menu

Transforming Tamil Nadu: The Green Blueprint for Urban Sustainability

A CII-GBC report recommends 15-20% green space for new projects in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing eco-friendly city planning across six cities. The study addresses urban challenges due to rapid growth and climate change, suggesting initiatives in green spaces, transportation, energy, and water management to enhance livability.

Updated: 30-03-2025 13:33 IST
Tamil Nadu's urban landscapes are poised for a green revolution as a comprehensive report by the Confederation of Indian Industry's Green Business Centre (CII-GBC) proposes a pioneering blueprint for sustainable city development. The document advocates allocating 15-20% green space in new projects to combat the mounting stresses of urbanization and climate change.

Discussed at the South India Annual Convention 2025, the report focuses on transforming Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, and Salem into eco-friendly cities. By addressing economic, environmental, and social parameters, it aims to balance progress with quality of life enhancements.

The ambitious roadmap advocates for public-private partnerships to initiate city-wide plantation projects, introduces smart energy solutions, and recommends innovative water and waste management strategies. These efforts, if implemented, promise to bolster urban resilience and public health across Tamil Nadu, elevating the state's infrastructure standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

