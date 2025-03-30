Left Menu

Tonga Faces Threat as 7.0 Earthquake Strikes

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga, potentially causing hazardous tsunami waves within 300 km of the epicenter. The earthquake depth was measured at 16 km. Tonga is a Polynesian kingdom consisting of over 170 islands in the South Pacific. Initial reports had underestimated the event's magnitude.

Updated: 30-03-2025 18:35 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked the kingdom of Tonga on Sunday, a development confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Initially estimated at 6.6, the quake struck at a depth of 16 km, stirring concerns across the island nation.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System issued an alert for potential hazardous tsunami waves capable of radiating 300 kilometers from the quake's epicenter. Such a threat underscores the vulnerability of Tonga's location, juxtaposed amid more than 170 scattered South Pacific islands.

This seismic upheaval raises pertinent issues for the island's readiness plans and emergency response capabilities. Tonga's geographic identity as a dispersed Polynesian kingdom sharply marks the challenge of safeguarding against the devastating potential of natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

