Uttar Pradesh's Drive to Become India's Electronics Epicenter

Uttar Pradesh has taken a firm step in cementing its place as a prominent player in India's burgeoning electronics industry. The state recently marked the commencement of the Bharat Electronics Yatra, an ambitious nationwide outreach program conceived by electronica India and productronica India and orchestrated by Messe Muenchen India.

The initiative highlights Uttar Pradesh's pledge to fortify its electronics manufacturing sector, with the government actively prompting policies and infrastructure supportive of industry growth. As the host state for the 2026 editions of electronica India and productronica India at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, the region aims to attract significant investments and participation from over 300 confirmed exhibitors.

Key figures, such as Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, the Minister for Electronics and IT, emphasize the state's dedication to enhancing its manufacturing ecosystem. With backing from industry giants like Panasonic and Maxim, the Bharat Electronics Yatra seeks to forge strong buyer-supplier relationships and align the event with the demand patterns seen in the market, ensuring a robust and responsive electronics ecosystem.