Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Drive to Become India's Electronics Epicenter

Uttar Pradesh is establishing itself as a significant hub for electronics manufacturing. With the launch of Bharat Electronics Yatra, organized by electronica India and productronica India, the state demonstrates strong commitment to industry growth, creating opportunities for businesses and strengthening regional manufacturing capabilities in a nationwide initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Drive to Become India's Electronics Epicenter
Uttar Pradesh - Strengthening electronics manufacturing leadership as electronica India & productronica India flag Off Bharat Electronics Yatra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh has taken a firm step in cementing its place as a prominent player in India's burgeoning electronics industry. The state recently marked the commencement of the Bharat Electronics Yatra, an ambitious nationwide outreach program conceived by electronica India and productronica India and orchestrated by Messe Muenchen India.

The initiative highlights Uttar Pradesh's pledge to fortify its electronics manufacturing sector, with the government actively prompting policies and infrastructure supportive of industry growth. As the host state for the 2026 editions of electronica India and productronica India at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, the region aims to attract significant investments and participation from over 300 confirmed exhibitors.

Key figures, such as Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, the Minister for Electronics and IT, emphasize the state's dedication to enhancing its manufacturing ecosystem. With backing from industry giants like Panasonic and Maxim, the Bharat Electronics Yatra seeks to forge strong buyer-supplier relationships and align the event with the demand patterns seen in the market, ensuring a robust and responsive electronics ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education Reforms

A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education R...

 India
2
Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

 Global
3
Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

 India
4
Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025