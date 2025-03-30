Tragedy Strikes as Landslide in Kullu Claims Six Lives

A tragic landslide occurred near Gurudwara Manikarn Sahib in Kullu district, resulting in the deaths of six individuals when a massive tree fell across parked vehicles.

The incident happened amid a storm and uprooted the tree from a mountain, also injuring three people who were quickly rushed to Jari Hospital for medical attention.

Government officials, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expressed their sorrow and pledged support, directing the district administration to provide comprehensive assistance to the victims and their families. Rescue operations continue as authorities await further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)