Mega Environmental Negligence: Reflections on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the lack of environmental regulation at the time of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, labeling it as 'mega environmental negligence.' He emphasized the need for global environmental responsibility and ethical models that integrate planetary health with human prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:51 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday termed the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy a case of 'mega environmental negligence.' He pointed out that the absence of robust regulatory mechanisms at that time contributed to the disaster's severity.

Speaking at an event organized by the National Green Tribunal, Dhankhar underscored the importance of developed nations transcending political boundaries for environmental stewardship. He advocated for adopting ethical models where planetary health is integral to human prosperity and well-being.

Highlighting lessons from the tragedy, Dhankhar called for global awareness about humanity's ethical obligations to protect the environment. 'We are not owners of this planet but part of its ecosystem alongside other living beings,' he stated, urging a harmonious existence with nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

