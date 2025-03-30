Mega Environmental Negligence: Reflections on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday termed the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy a case of 'mega environmental negligence.' He pointed out that the absence of robust regulatory mechanisms at that time contributed to the disaster's severity.

Speaking at an event organized by the National Green Tribunal, Dhankhar underscored the importance of developed nations transcending political boundaries for environmental stewardship. He advocated for adopting ethical models where planetary health is integral to human prosperity and well-being.

Highlighting lessons from the tragedy, Dhankhar called for global awareness about humanity's ethical obligations to protect the environment. 'We are not owners of this planet but part of its ecosystem alongside other living beings,' he stated, urging a harmonious existence with nature.

