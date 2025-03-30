Left Menu

Tree Funeral: Protest for the Fallen Green Guardians

Environmentalists held a symbolic 'tree funeral' in Dehradun to protest against the cutting of trees for development projects. The procession highlighted past and future tree felling, raising awareness about the adverse effects of indiscriminate development. Activists called for stricter forest land protection during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, environmentalists and intellectuals carried out a symbolic procession referred to as a 'tree funeral' in protest against the indiscriminate felling of trees in Dehradun for developmental projects.

The event, held by the 'Long Suffering Citizens of Dehradun', gathered dozens at the city's central Parade Ground. Participants donned white clothing with black mouthbands, marching peacefully towards the state secretariat until stopped by the police.

A prominent figure in the protest, Social Activist Anoop Nautiyal, emphasized the importance of halting the transfer of forest land for projects, citing the alarming number of trees already cut. He drew parallels to the historic Chipko movement, underscoring the critical need for environmental awareness across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

