Global Tensions and Strategies: A World News Overview

In a series of pressing global updates, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated demands for Hamas to disarm and leave Gaza, strengthening efforts to retrieve hostages while the group claims a ceasefire proposal with Egypt and Qatar.

In the United States, President Trump's proposed 25% tariff on imported vehicles is likely to impact working-class car buyers the hardest, as low-cost new cars sold domestically are predominantly manufactured abroad. This could also lead to increased used car prices due to heightened demand.

Meanwhile, in Southeast Asia, Myanmar grapples with the aftermath of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake. The death toll mounts amid allegations that the military continues airstrikes on civilian areas. Additionally, Russia and the US have initiated discussions on collaborating on rare earth metals projects in Russia, emphasizing economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)