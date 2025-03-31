Tragic Fire in West Delhi Claims Two Young Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in West Delhi's Manohar Park as a massive fire erupted due to a gas leak from an LPG cylinder, claiming the lives of two minor siblings, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported on Monday.

On Sunday at approximately 8:20 pm, the fire broke out at the residence identified as WZ-7, Manohar Park. Promptly, two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. According to DFS officials, the blaze originated from the faulty LPG cylinder.

The fire resulted in three injuries. Victims were swiftly transported to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital by a PCR team. Among the injured, siblings Sakshi (12) and Aakash (9) tragically succumbed to their injuries. The third victim, Sandeep Pathak, remains hospitalized with minor burns, while police authorities from Punjabi Bagh station pursue further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)