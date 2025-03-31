Left Menu

Survivors Rescued Amidst Chaos: Myanmar Quake Relief Efforts Continue

Rescue teams in Myanmar and Thailand are racing against time to find survivors after a devastating earthquake killed around 2,000 people. Amidst the chaos of Myanmar's civil war, international aid is pouring in, but the situation remains critical with infrastructure damages hampering rescue and relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 12:28 IST
Rescuers are battling against time in Myanmar and Thailand as they strive to unearth survivors from the rubble after a catastrophic earthquake that killed approximately 2,000 individuals, as reported by Chinese media on Tuesday.

The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7.7, hit near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, causing widespread devastation. Relief efforts face significant challenges, compounded by Myanmar's ongoing civil unrest following a military coup in 2021.

International aid, including teams from China, India, and Thailand, are collaborating to provide relief and support. Despite infrastructure damage and ongoing political conflict, the international community is rallying to assist Myanmar through this crisis.

