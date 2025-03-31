Devastating Earthquake Unleashes Havoc in Myanmar
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake has claimed over 1,700 lives in Myanmar, with more than 3,400 injured and 300 missing. Infrastructure has suffered massive damage, exacerbated by ongoing civil unrest. Rescue efforts face significant challenges, with international aid pouring in, as affected areas struggle with the immediate impact and aftershocks.
A catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake has wreaked havoc in Myanmar, resulting in a rising death toll now surpassing 1,700 casualties. As the military-led government reports, over 3,400 individuals have sustained injuries, and more than 300 remain missing amidst the chaotic aftermath.
The earthquake struck during Friday prayers, devastating areas like the capital Naypitaw and Mandalay. As mosques crumbled, approximately 700 worshippers were killed. Meanwhile, in Mandalay, 270 monks were taking an exam when disaster struck, leaving 50 confirmed dead and 150 unaccounted for.
Myanmar faces a daunting recovery effort, with limited telecommunications and ongoing civil unrest impeding rescue operations. Despite substantial international aid, local rescue efforts are battling extreme heat and equipment shortages. As the country braces for monsoon rains, shelter remains an urgent priority for displaced victims.
