Blaze at Varanasi Market: Gas Cylinder Sparks Chaos
A gas cylinder explosion erupted into a significant fire at a night market near Varanasi Cantt railway station, damaging multiple shops. Police confirmed no casualties occurred. The incident was managed by prompt action from fire services and police, who extinguished the blaze promptly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:49 IST
A gas cylinder explosion incited a major fire at a bustling night market near the Varanasi Cantt railway station, resulting in damage to several shops, police reported.
Fortunately, authorities confirmed there were no casualties. The Sigra station house officer, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, indicated that the explosion took place under pillar No. 59, located in front of the railway station.
Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, with firemen and police collaborating effectively to extinguish the flames, preventing any loss of life or injuries.
