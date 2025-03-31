Left Menu

Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Seven Lives in West Bengal

A devastating gas cylinder explosion in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district resulted in the death of seven individuals, including four children and two women. The incident occurred in Pathar Pratima, with another woman sustaining injuries. Police suspect stored firecrackers intensified the blaze.

A catastrophic gas cylinder explosion in Pathar Pratima, West Bengal, led to the deaths of seven people, including four children, on Monday night, according to police reports.

The blast, which took place in a house in Dholaghat village, also injured a woman who was promptly hospitalized, said Sunderban Police District SP Koteswara Rao.

Authorities believe the presence of firecrackers escalated the fire following a possible double gas cylinder explosion.

