U.S. Agency Sends Aid Team to Myanmar After Earthquake Crisis

A team from the U.S. Agency for International Development is dispatched to Myanmar to assess urgent needs following an earthquake. This move comes amid U.S. disaster experts' monitoring efforts and discussions on significant job cuts at the agency by President Trump's administration.

Tammy Bruce
  Country:
  United States

A team from the U.S. Agency for International Development is on its way to Myanmar to identify urgent needs in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the deployment on Monday.

Disaster experts based in strategic locations like Bangkok, Manila, and Washington are keeping a close watch on the evolving situation in Myanmar. The assistance mission highlights the ongoing U.S. commitment to international disaster response despite budgetary and policy changes.

This mission arrives in the wake of President Donald Trump's administration notifying Congress of plans to drastically cut jobs at USAID, potentially impacting the agency's capability to respond to future crises. The contrast between the current aid efforts and future agency downsizing presents a complex dynamic in U.S. international relief policies.

