Surviving the Quake: Factors That Determine Life or Death Under Rubble

Survival after an earthquake depends on factors like weather, access to water, and injuries. Rescuers in Myanmar and Thailand are searching amid challenging conditions, with over 2,000 fatalities in Myanmar. Survivors benefit from access to a survivable void and essential resources like air and water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-04-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 01:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a catastrophic earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand, rescue teams are diligently searching for survivors trapped beneath rubble. The 7.7 magnitude quake has resulted in over 2,000 deaths in Myanmar, with 18 more fatalities reported in Thailand, primarily at a construction site in Bangkok.

Survival odds decline with each passing day, yet those caught in a protective pocket may endure despite severe injuries. Experts emphasize the importance of access to air and water and avoiding threats like fire or hazardous chemicals.

Rescue operations face obstacles due to power outages and limited machinery, slowing efforts in Myanmar's extreme heat. The community's resilience echoes through stories of survival, reflecting the human ability to overcome great odds even amid despair.

