Left Menu

US Aid to Myanmar Delayed Amidst Agency Overhaul

Efforts by USAID to assist Myanmar after a devastating earthquake faced delays due to bureaucratic challenges and sweeping changes under Trump's Department of Government Efficiency. The internal confusion and severe budget cuts have significantly impacted USAID's responsiveness, as the death toll in Myanmar rises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 03:50 IST
US Aid to Myanmar Delayed Amidst Agency Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department announced that a USAID team was set to aid Myanmar following a catastrophic earthquake that claimed over 2,000 lives. However, the team's deployment faced visa issues imposed by Myanmar's military government, according to former officials familiar with the situation.

Critics point to deep budget cuts and restructuring at USAID, overseen by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, as hampering the agency's ability to respond quickly. Sarah Charles, a former USAID official, cited uncertainties in the administration's willingness and ability to assist as hindrances.

Despite criticisms, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized ongoing U.S. efforts and collaborations with local Myanmar partners. Yet, U.S. response efforts lag compared to China and Russia, who have already sent aid. The earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand amid ongoing USAID downsizing under 'America First' policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025