The U.S. State Department announced that a USAID team was set to aid Myanmar following a catastrophic earthquake that claimed over 2,000 lives. However, the team's deployment faced visa issues imposed by Myanmar's military government, according to former officials familiar with the situation.

Critics point to deep budget cuts and restructuring at USAID, overseen by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, as hampering the agency's ability to respond quickly. Sarah Charles, a former USAID official, cited uncertainties in the administration's willingness and ability to assist as hindrances.

Despite criticisms, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized ongoing U.S. efforts and collaborations with local Myanmar partners. Yet, U.S. response efforts lag compared to China and Russia, who have already sent aid. The earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand amid ongoing USAID downsizing under 'America First' policies.

