China Boosts Lending to Tech Firms

China aims to boost support for technology enterprises by encouraging banks to extend credit and long-term loans. The National Financial Regulatory Administration announced that banks can offer working capital loans to these enterprises with terms up to five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:37 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to enhance support for its technology sector, urging banks to expand their lending to tech enterprises. The National Financial Regulatory Administration, in a recent announcement, stated that banks are encouraged to increase credit loans and offer medium- to long-term financial support to such firms.

Importantly, the statement specified that banks now have the green light to extend the duration of working capital loans for tech enterprises, with a maximum period of up to five years. This move is seen as a strategic push to fortify the financial backbone of the tech industry.

The regulator's directive aims to stimulate growth within the technology sector, a key area of focus for China's economic advancement. By offering more favorable loan terms, banks can play a crucial role in nurturing innovation and technological development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

