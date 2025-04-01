Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Delhi Parking Lot

A fire broke out at a parking lot near Shastri Park Fish Market in northeast Delhi, engulfing several cars. The Delhi Fire Services quickly responded with two fire tenders. The incident was reported at around 2.30 pm, and efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a parking lot located near the Shastri Park Fish Market in northeast Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at approximately 2.30 pm and promptly dispatched two fire tenders to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found several vehicles consumed by the flames. The intensity of the fire necessitated quick and coordinated efforts by the fire brigade to prevent further damage.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway. No injuries have been reported, but the incident caused significant property damage in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

