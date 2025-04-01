Blaze Erupts in Delhi Parking Lot

A fire erupted in a parking lot located near the Shastri Park Fish Market in northeast Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at approximately 2.30 pm and promptly dispatched two fire tenders to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found several vehicles consumed by the flames. The intensity of the fire necessitated quick and coordinated efforts by the fire brigade to prevent further damage.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway. No injuries have been reported, but the incident caused significant property damage in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)