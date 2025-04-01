Fiery Awakening: Iceland's Volcano Erupts Again

A volcano exploded into action in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday, compelling emergency evacuations of the nearby town of Grindavik and the popular Blue Lagoon spa, mere hours before the eruption.

The fissure, located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, reopened with flames and smoke, forcing the evacuation of 40 homes in Grindavik, paralleling a similar event from last year. The national broadcaster RUV painted an unsettling picture as molten rock was seen heading towards the community while alarms blared.

The Iceland Met Office noted the fissure reached 500 meters and continues to grow, with potential further expansion. As Iceland rests on a volatile volcanic hotspot, parallels are drawn with the notorious 2010 Eyjafjallajokull eruption that disrupted air travel.

