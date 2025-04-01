Left Menu

Fire Engulfs Latur Warehouse, No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at a warehouse storing plastic pipes in Latur, Maharashtra. No casualties were reported, and the blaze, visible from a kilometer away, was extinguished by local fire brigades. The fire caused damage to a nearby house and financial losses in lakhs.

Updated: 01-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:57 IST
A fire broke out at a Latur warehouse storing plastic pipes on Tuesday afternoon, according to local officials. The incident occurred in the Nathnagar locality of Ausa tehsil around 12:30 PM.

Thick smoke was visible from a kilometer away, prompting fire brigades from Ausa, Nilanga, and Latur to respond swiftly. The fire was successfully extinguished within two hours, averting any casualties.

A nearby house suffered damage due to the blaze, and the warehouse incurred significant financial losses, with initial estimates running into lakhs. The warehouse had stored plastic pipes intended for a water supply project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

