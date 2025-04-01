Fire Engulfs Latur Warehouse, No Casualties Reported
A fire erupted at a warehouse storing plastic pipes in Latur, Maharashtra. No casualties were reported, and the blaze, visible from a kilometer away, was extinguished by local fire brigades. The fire caused damage to a nearby house and financial losses in lakhs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a Latur warehouse storing plastic pipes on Tuesday afternoon, according to local officials. The incident occurred in the Nathnagar locality of Ausa tehsil around 12:30 PM.
Thick smoke was visible from a kilometer away, prompting fire brigades from Ausa, Nilanga, and Latur to respond swiftly. The fire was successfully extinguished within two hours, averting any casualties.
A nearby house suffered damage due to the blaze, and the warehouse incurred significant financial losses, with initial estimates running into lakhs. The warehouse had stored plastic pipes intended for a water supply project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Latur
- warehouse
- plastic pipes
- Maharashtra
- Nathnagar
- Ausa
- Nilanga
- water supply
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Over Aurangzeb's Tomb Amid Political Divide
Controversy Erupts Over Congress Leader's Remarks Against Maharashtra CM
Political Uproar in Maharashtra Over Controversial Remarks
Maharashtra Legislative Council Bypolls: Alliance Announcements and Key Players
Controversy Erupts Over Aurangzeb's Grave in Maharashtra