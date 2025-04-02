Blaze in Dwarka Torches Eleven Vehicles
In Delhi's Dwarka Sector-24, a fire broke out early Wednesday, destroying eleven cars. The blaze occurred in a garage in Dhul Siras. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Nine fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, bringing the fire under control by 4.05 am.
In the early hours of Wednesday, eleven cars fell victim to a devastating fire in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-24, according to officials. Despite the extensive damage, no injuries have been reported.
The fire erupted in a garage located in Dhul Siras, with an emergency call arriving at 2:58 am, prompting a swift response from Delhi Fire Services personnel.
A total of nine fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze, concluding the firefighting operation by 4:05 am. Alongside the vehicles, some spare parts were also lost to the fire.
