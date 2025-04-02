Blaze in Dwarka Torches Eleven Vehicles

In the early hours of Wednesday, eleven cars fell victim to a devastating fire in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-24, according to officials. Despite the extensive damage, no injuries have been reported.

The fire erupted in a garage located in Dhul Siras, with an emergency call arriving at 2:58 am, prompting a swift response from Delhi Fire Services personnel.

A total of nine fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze, concluding the firefighting operation by 4:05 am. Alongside the vehicles, some spare parts were also lost to the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)