Blaze in Dwarka Torches Eleven Vehicles

In Delhi's Dwarka Sector-24, a fire broke out early Wednesday, destroying eleven cars. The blaze occurred in a garage in Dhul Siras. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Nine fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, bringing the fire under control by 4.05 am.

Updated: 02-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the early hours of Wednesday, eleven cars fell victim to a devastating fire in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-24, according to officials. Despite the extensive damage, no injuries have been reported.

The fire erupted in a garage located in Dhul Siras, with an emergency call arriving at 2:58 am, prompting a swift response from Delhi Fire Services personnel.

A total of nine fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze, concluding the firefighting operation by 4:05 am. Alongside the vehicles, some spare parts were also lost to the fire.

