BMC's New Penalty Regime for Waste Management
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposes new sanitation rules, introducing a user fee for solid waste management and increased fines for waste-related violations. The changes, open for public feedback until May, aim to combat worsening air quality and ensure stricter waste management practices in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a set of draft sanitation rules, proposing a user fee on households and commercial properties for solid waste management.
With Mumbai's air quality deteriorating, the BMC is taking a tougher stance, raising the fine for commercial waste burning from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000. Other penalties will see a 50 to 100 percent increase for various waste-related violations.
Under the new 'Cleanliness and Sanitation Bye-laws 2025,' user fees for solid waste management will range from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for households and Rs 500 to Rs 7,500 for commercial entities. The 16-chapter by-laws aim to deter illegal dumping and open burning with hefty fines, reinforcing effective waste management across the city.
