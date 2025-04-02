Left Menu

BMC's New Penalty Regime for Waste Management

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposes new sanitation rules, introducing a user fee for solid waste management and increased fines for waste-related violations. The changes, open for public feedback until May, aim to combat worsening air quality and ensure stricter waste management practices in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a set of draft sanitation rules, proposing a user fee on households and commercial properties for solid waste management.

With Mumbai's air quality deteriorating, the BMC is taking a tougher stance, raising the fine for commercial waste burning from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000. Other penalties will see a 50 to 100 percent increase for various waste-related violations.

Under the new 'Cleanliness and Sanitation Bye-laws 2025,' user fees for solid waste management will range from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for households and Rs 500 to Rs 7,500 for commercial entities. The 16-chapter by-laws aim to deter illegal dumping and open burning with hefty fines, reinforcing effective waste management across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

