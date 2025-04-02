Left Menu

Myanmar Junta Leader's Diplomatic Step Amidst Earthquake Tragedy

Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's junta leader, will attend the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok amidst an earthquake crisis in his country. This rare visit follows Myanmar's exclusion from ASEAN summits due to non-compliance with a peace plan. The summit aims to strengthen regional cooperation among South Asian nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:30 IST
Myanmar Junta Leader's Diplomatic Step Amidst Earthquake Tragedy
Min Aung Hlaing

Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is set to make a notable appearance at a regional summit in Bangkok, attending the BIMSTEC meeting amidst the unfolding earthquake tragedy in Myanmar. With the seismic disaster claiming nearly 2,886 lives, his presence is especially significant, marking a rare trip to a Southeast Asian nation since his controversial seizure of power in 2021.

Despite facing Western sanctions and a ban from ASEAN events due to a lapse in implementing a peace accord, Min Aung Hlaing's attendance was confirmed by Thailand's foreign ministry. The summit, involving countries including Thailand, India, and Bangladesh, offers an unusual platform to navigate the diplomatic constraints his regime faces internationally.

This outreach comes as Myanmar reels from its deadliest natural disaster in decades, potentially reshaping diplomatic interactions for the isolated nation. The BIMSTEC summit is scheduled from April 2-4, promising discussions to bolster regional cooperation, despite the undercurrent of Myanmar's internal strife and recent natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025